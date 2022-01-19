Investors Are Running Out of Bitcoin and ETH to These 3 Altcoins!

Using data from weekly trader surveys, an autonomous bot showing the ability to form a “collective opinion” shows that several altcoin projects are wiping out market share from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). As Somanews, we convey the details…

Bitcoin and altcoin traders are turning to these cryptocurrencies

Real Vision Bot says it has an “amazing” record of performing well, simply by examining traders’ preferences. In a recent tweet, Real Vision says the algorithm is on the side of Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) while seeing an increase in Polkadot (DOT) holdings on exchanges. The tweet includes the following statements:

Those in the Real Vision exchange crypto portfolio. The stock market is getting crowded. The weight of Ethereum, Bitcoin and Terra has been reduced. Increased the amount of Polkadot, AVAX, and Polygon. The bot prefers/likes the last two.

The results show that traders still prefer a portfolio with a lot of Ethereum, but the amount of ETH in portfolios is down 2.36 percent from last week. Bitcoin accounts for 10.3 percent of the portfolio weight and ranks fifth on the list, down 3.36% from last week. According to bot, Polygon, which stood out in the portfolio with an increase of 4.59%, rose to 15.9% in total.

Avalanche ranked seventh, accounting for 9.87 percent of assets, and up 4.41% overall last week. Polkadot rose 5.32 percent to 9.81 percent on cryptocurrency exchanges, despite the bot algorithm showing little interest. Terra (LUNA) is in third place with a decrease of 3.41% in portfolio weight, followed by Phantom (FTM) with an increase of 2.29%. Portfolios also included Cosmos (ATOM), Decentraland (MANA) and Chainlink (LINK).