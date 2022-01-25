Investors are flocking to Ethereum and These 3 Altcoins!

While the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing sharp drops one after the other, data from weekly trader surveys show that investors are turning to Ethereum and these three other altcoins.

Investors Flock To These 4 Altcoins

Cryptocurrency investors are flocking to Ethereum and these 3 other altcoins, according to the results of a new survey. The Real Vision Exchange Crypto Survey revealed which cryptocurrencies investors prefer among 30 cryptocurrencies.

Also, this survey was conducted by Real Vision Bot, created by two independent developers and supported by macro guru Raoul Pal.

Real Vision explained that the bot has an “amazing” track record of performing well by examining traders’ preferences.

The latest survey results published show that while the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) remains popular with investors with 64%, layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is exactly on par with Ethereum.

On the other hand, Ethereum and Polygon are followed by the decentralized finance protocol Terra (LUNA) with 63%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has had a tough time since reaching an all-time high in November, but still remains the 4th most preferred cryptocurrency by investors with a rate of 62%.

The smart contract platform and ETH alternative Solana (SOL), on the other hand, took its place in the top 5 with a rate of 48%.

Investors May Not Own These Coins

He highlights that respondents to Real Vision Bot’s polls do not need to own the crypto in question to vote. In addition, it is stated in the statements made that investors may only vote for their emotions, as they vote for the cryptocurrencies they invest in.

Also, the bot’s co-creator Moritz Seibert, in an interview with Real Vision, describes it as a “hive mind” that can beat other entities in the crypto ecosystem.