Investor stole 300 thousand USDT

An investor who kept his wallet passwords in his online notebook stole his 300 thousand USDT worth 300 thousand dollars. Tether, the issuer of USDT, froze this money after a while.

Under the law on civilian casualties in the US, the court has come to an end regarding the alleged 300,000 USDT stolen earlier this year.

According to CoinDesk’s court records published on Thursday; $ 300,000 Tether belonging to 2 people named Shixuan Cai and Lin Jian Chen was stolen, and Cai and Chen later reported this to the Los Angeles police department. Tether company, on the other hand, froze funds with the emergence of this situation.

The US court is about to end the case… According to the court, article 1030 of the Civil Loss Act has been violated here due to “computer-related fraud”.

So how was 300 thousand USDT stolen from the wallet?

In February, Cai received 300,000 USDT through the Binance exchange and moved the funds to the wallet with which it is partnered with Chen. However, 4 minutes after this move, 300 thousand USDT was moved to another wallet ending in 8869 without any permission from the two partners. A few hours after this transfer, 200 thousand USDT of the funds were moved to another wallet ending in 44c2. 100 thousand USDT remained in the wallet ending with 8869.

Passwords are saved in Evernote …

Cai and Chen discussed how this could happen a day later, and it turned out that Chen had actually saved the passwords that allowed this transfer, in an app called Evernote. As is known, Evernote is a task management application that saves information in the cloud system and can be accessed from many devices owned by a person.

Hackers also managed to access this application without permission many times between January 26 and February 5 by hiding their IP addresses with VPN.

They reported 2 months later and funds were frozen

Cai and Chen reported this to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Tether company on April 9. Following the investigation, Tether temporarily frozen the funds.

A week later, a special agent named Patrick Leighton from the US Secret Service (USSS) was searched by an official of the Tether company. The official told Leighton that an anonymous person demanded that the freezing situation be lifted. This anonymous person stated that he wanted to convert USDTs to another cryptocurrency.

Leighton said she asked the Tether official to access the contact details of this anonymous person and that person to reach her.

From anonymous in China to another anonymous to Kamil

Shortly after this request, this person who introduced himself only as “Kamil” reached Leighton. Kamil said that the funds belonging to the special agent, Cai and Chen, namely 300,000 USDT, were sent to him by an unidentified business partner and that this person received the funds from another person who is also anonymous and is in China.

This person in China allegedly asked Kamil to convert USDTs to Ethereum on Kyber Network. This person showed that they are not used to using USDT as the reason.

Kamil said that after dividing the funds equally into 3 wallets, he requested a 15 percent commission from his partner for making the transaction.

Kamil did not give special agent Leighton any further information on the matter and said that he destroyed his partner’s contact information in China beforehand.

In May, judge Pedro Castillo, on behalf of the California District Court, decided to seize $ 300,000 USDT and extended this decision in June. Meanwhile, the Tether company has lifted the freezing situation and the funds have been moved to a US government-controlled wallet.

The funds will remain at this wallet address until the final decision of the court.

All these things have shown once again that wallet passwords should not be stored online.



