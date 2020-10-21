Investor Microsoft and Apple Gives Bitcoin Buying Date!

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, says Bitcoin is the “lifeline” to save society and corporate giants when global financial policy collapses.

Former Goldman Sachs hedge fund manager compared the Covid-19 recession with the 2008 financial crisis, and even going further; He predicted that the US economy would reach the bankruptcy stage when growth did not occur as people expected. He said that governments around the world rely on central banks and that providing unprecedented levels of global incentives through issuing money has given them relief. For this reason, he stated that even huge companies such as Microsoft and Apple predicted that they will buy Bitcoin within 5 years.

Pal says Europe will also have serious problems.

“I am not quite sure how Europeans will protect their banking systems in this situation, and for a long time I feared the banks being nationalized.

Pal says central banks are going to eat the banking system and cryptocurrencies are consuming funding. He also says that some of the world’s largest companies, such as Apple and Microsoft, will “be seriously surprised” if they follow companies such as Square and MicroStrategy and do not invest cash in Bitcoin within five years to protect their capital from dollar devaluation.

“I think Bitcoin is cockroaches that cannot be killed. I think it is something too powerful that even governments can handle. And I think this is our lifeboat and our way out. ”

The crypto trader and analyst state that central banks have responded to the economic situation by talking about adopting their own digital currencies.

He thinks this is an uptrend for BTC.

“Nothing is more reserve assets than Bitcoin. Literally nothing. Not even gold. It is truly extraordinary and so innovative that we have no idea where it is going. When we talk about Bitcoin, we can look at other parts of the digital asset ecosystem. Digital assets, tokenization – it’s all coming and all will be placed in these new digital currencies brought in by central banks.

So payment systems, rails and everything will change drastically. Everything – from email to video, from shopping to business, there will be a huge money revolution. It changed the world we live in. And this central bank digital currency is part of this narrative. And I think it’s a good thing if you own Bitcoin. “



