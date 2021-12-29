Investment Wind and Firsts in the Metaverse Area

In the second half of 2021, the metaverse space has taken on the appearance of an industry that has been heard and trending. In recent developments, Metaverse gaming platform Ready Player Me has announced a $13 million funding round led by Taavet+Sten, co-founders of Wise and Teleport, with the participation of Tom Preston-Warner, co-founder of GitHub along with Samsung Next. On the other hand, Decentraland and UNXD announced that they will organize a metaverse fashion week.

Ready Player Me

The platform has raised capital to advance its goals of avatar interoperability across metaverse worlds. This initiative supports the multiple digital dimensions thesis as opposed to a singular model, which is a critique of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, amid warnings of attempts to land-grab or monopolize the metaverse space.

In addition, Ready Player Me will expand its workforce to over 80 employees. The developer community will be supported by the introduction of new application program interfaces and software development kits to enhance the product offering and thus the front-end user experience. Today, Ready Player Me’s avatar model is used by more than 1,000 companies and organizations, from Somnium Space to Verizon. Additionally, the platform has announced partnerships with veteran brands Warner Brothers, Dior, and New Balance, among others.

The First Fashion Week in the Metaverse Universe

Titled the first fashion week in a metaverse world, this event will take place on Decentraland, a decentralized virtual reality and gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The event is organized by UNDX company, which designed the Dolce & Gabbana NFT collection in September.

Participants of this virtual event will have the opportunity to purchase clothes and accessories in NFT format for the avatars they use to be on the Decentraland platform. Decentraland Fashion Week is scheduled for March 24-27, 2022. Created by former Vogue and WIRED employees, UNDX is a Polygon-based digital luxury fashion marketplace. The virtual fashion event will feature catwalks, shops and multiple parties. The aim is to help brands showcase their designs to the next generation of digital consumers.