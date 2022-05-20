Investment Legend Awaits New Bottom In Bitcoin: It Gave It 4 Levels!

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the record-breaking “Rich Dad Poor Dad” personal finance book, gave the 4-bottom level for Bitcoin in a recent tweet.

Robert Kiyosaki discusses bottoms for Bitcoin

As we covered in Somanews analysis, Bitcoin price gained upward momentum after the Fed meeting held at the beginning of May. The ensuing selloff caused a slight correction, while the collapse of the Terra ecosystem pushed Bitcoin price to $27,000. Robert Kiyosaki also says the cryptocurrency remains bullish, but new bottoms will be tested:

I am optimistic about the future of bitcoin. I’M WAITING FOR THE NEW DIP TEST. 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS? 14 THOUSAND DOLLARS? 11 THOUSAND DOLLARS? 9 THOUSAND DOLLARS? WHY DO I STAY ON UP? THE FED AND THE TREASURY ARE CORRUPTIONAL ORGANIZATIONS. THEY WILL DESTROY THEIR OWN OWNERSHIP BEFORE REACHING THE INTEGRITY, INTEGRITY AND THE MORAL COMPASS. BE CAREFUL. BE AWARE.

The author predicts that the Bitcoin price could be anywhere between $20,000 and $9,000, but he thinks it will continue to rise:

WHY DO I CONTINUE TO RISE? THE FED AND THE TREASURY ARE CORRUPTIONAL ORGANIZATIONS. THEY WILL DESTROY THEIR OWN OWNERSHIP BEFORE REACHING THE INTEGRITY, INTEGRITY AND THE MORAL COMPASS. BE CAREFUL. BE AWARE.

Last week, Kiyosaki said that he thought the BTC crash was “great news.” At the time, he predicted that $20,000 and $17,000 could be bottoms, and said he expects Bitcoin to drop to these levels before “supporting the truck”.

The investment legend did not back down from the comments this week, even as BTC fluctuated

Kiyosaki, who has gained a reputation as a dissident who is fond of broad and caustic statements, says that the reason Bitcoin continues to rise is because the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are “corrupt institutions”, but more on exactly why or what this has to do with the Bitcoin price. It doesn’t give much information.

In any case, Kiyosaki is openly calling on investors to drop 56% from the November high of $68,990. However, he does not say when he will buy other than waiting for the bottom. This is already difficult to predict considering price fluctuations. Kiyosaki, on the other hand, predicts that the price could drop below $10,000. Bitcoin has not returned to this level since summer 2020.