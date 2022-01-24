Investment Giant: These 2 Altcoins Are Ready for ‘Massive Growth’!

Cryptocurrency investment giant Pantera Capital expects bullishness in 2022 for Ethereum (ETH) rivals like Solana (SOL) and Near. Pantera Capital also details why it is bullish on these altcoin projects.

Pantera Capital expects bullishness in these altcoin projects!

In his latest letter to investors, Pantera partner Paul Veradittakit says that rival smart contract platforms are destroying the market share of Ethereum, which accounts for only 63% of the total value (TVL) locked in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Paul Veradittakit says Solana (SOL), which aims to be a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, is ready to grow especially in 2022 with the increasing number of projects in its ecosystem. Paul Veradittakit adds the following to his comments on the subject:

Offering unmatched trading volume, Solana has seen an incredible 2021. It hit a TVL high of $15 billion and a high price of $260 in November, compared to $0.22 when it started trading in April 2020. Recent activities in the Solana community (including launches), Decentralized social media, and massive funding for gaming suggest that the ecosystem will continue to grow tremendously over the next year.

Paul Veradittakit says Near is ready to explode too

Paul Veradittakit says that Near, which launched Rainbow Bridge in April, which enables the transfer of cryptocurrencies between Blockchains, is also ready to explode. Paul Veradittakit adds the following to his comments on the subject:

Bridges such as NEAR’s Rainbow Bridge (which enable interoperability between widely disparate networks) will help accelerate the growth of non-Ethereum ecosystems by expanding access to liquidity and enabling easier compositing of digital assets. Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) platforms like Aurora at NEAR make it easier than ever to launch Ethereum-based DApps (decentralized applications) on other chains, increasing cross-chain interaction within DeFi.