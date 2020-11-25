Investment giant Fidelity will add Ethereum after Bitcoin

Christine Sandler, head of sales and marketing at Fidelity Digital Assets, the digital currency firm of investment giant Fidelity, said the company will include Ethereum in its services.

Answering questions in the podcast broadcast Unchained, Sandler stated that the investment giant, which currently provides Bitcoin investment services to corporate customers, also constantly analyzes the retail industry. When asked whether Fidelity will serve individual customers, Sandler said this was inevitable.

The Fidelity official said, “Of course. This is inevitable. We think about this all the time. We receive great interest from retail customers. And as we said before, to be a really good corporate provider, we must focus on the corporate customer and not stay away from this focus. There is no serving individual customers in the short term roadmap. There are already great solid options for individual customers like PayPal, Coinbase and Square. ” used the expressions.

Ethereum will come with staking

When asked if they will add other cryptocurrencies to their services, Sandler said that Ethereum is currently on the roadmap with staking support. The Fidelity manager underlined that there is no specific date yet to activate this service.

Finally, Sandler added that the interest of major investors in the cryptocurrency space is largely on Bitcoin.



