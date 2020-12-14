Investment for the camera of their new phones from Vivo!

Vivo continues to make a name for itself in the smartphone world. While the Vivo X60 series is expected to be introduced soon, the company has come up with a new collaboration. Today, besides the performance of smartphones, camera features are seen as very important. At this point, Vivo relies on Zeiss for the cameras of future phone models. Vivo and Zeiss partnership seems to attract attention.

Vivo and Zeiss partnership established: Here are the details

Standing out on the lens side, Carl Zeiss will give life to the cameras of Vivo phones. This partnership, announced with a message published on Weibo, means that we will see the Zeiss signature on the next period. This announcement is accompanied by an official poster. On the poster, there is a logo signed by Zeiss at the bottom of the camera of Vivo phones.

As you will remember before, Zeiss was used in Nokia phones. Huawei and Leica partnership, one of the most famous collaborations, still continues. There is a significant competition in the smartphone market in China. Vivo also participates in this competition between China-based technology giants and wants to be mentioned.

Do you think Vivo will be able to achieve what it wants with this partnership? Do not forget to share with us in the comments.




