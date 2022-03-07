Investment Expert Warns: Buy Gold and These Cryptocurrencies!

Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad, offered some advice on how to profit from inflation. He talked about part of his Bitcoin and gold investment strategy. He also praised the Ukrainian government for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

How does Robert Kiyosaki profit from inflation?

Robert Kiyosaki, known as an author and investor, told his 1.8 million Twitter followers how to profit from inflation. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-written by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 109 countries in more than 51 languages. Kiyosaki, on the other hand, made the following striking statements in a recent tweet:

How to profit from inflation. Biden wants inflation. I oppose criminal acts by investing in Texas and N. Dakota oil. I bought a gold mine in Utah. Investing in Texas apartments, homes. Saving gold, silver, Bitcoin… Invest like a capitalist.

Kiyosaki had warned about inflation several times before. He accuses President Joe Biden, his administration and the Fed of destroying the dollar. Last year, he also warned of an imminent depression. In November, he said he had similarly bought more gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, rental property and oil as inflation concerns rose.

Kiyosaki’s thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine war on gold and Bitcoin

The famous writer also talked about the Russia-Ukraine war several times in the past few days. He made the following statements in a tweet last week:

Putin is in trouble. Ukrainian President Zelensky is fighting against Putin. It inspires people to fight.

Bitcoin challenges Putin. Let’s go to bitcoin and crypto. Stand up and resist the tyrants.

The Ukrainian government began accepting cryptocurrency donations on February 26. According to blockchain analytics platform Elliptic, a nonprofit that provides support to the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian military has raised nearly $60 million in crypto donations since Russia began invading Ukraine.