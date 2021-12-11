Investment Expert: Not Bitcoin, These 3 Altcoins Are Ready to Explode!

Bitwise Asset Management’s chief investment officer, Matt Hougan, names exploding altcoin projects as investors move out of Bitcoin (BTC).

Matt Hougan: I think investors will look at these 3 altcoin projects!

In a new interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Technology, Matt Hougan said he is bullish on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC). Matt Hougan made the following comments on the subject:

I think we’re going to see this kind of Cambrian burst of activity built on Ethereum and other Tier 1 solutions. I think investors will look at Ethereum, they will look at Solana, they will look at Polygon.

Matt Hougan: That’s what we’re hearing from investors. What’s beyond Bitcoin?

Matt Hougan says Bitcoin investors are now looking beyond the leading cryptocurrency. Matt Hougan made the following comments on the subject:

In 2020, 2021, we see many investors putting their assets in Bitcoin starting to realize that there is more to crypto than just Bitcoin. If there is the biggest story for next year, it will be everything else. It will be crypto as decentralized finance (DeFi), crypto as immutable tokens (NFTs), crypto as web 3.0, crypto as metadata storage. That’s what we’re hearing from investors. What’s beyond Bitcoin? This is the issue I am most optimistic about for 2022.

Matt Hougan: I’m on the Ethereum side…

The famous executive says that if he has to choose between Bitcoin and Ethereum, he will choose the second largest cryptocurrency. Matt Hougan made the following comments on the subject:

I’m on the Ethereum side… I love all my kids equally but if you slap me, Ethereum was the asset of the year. I have reasonable confidence that he will continue to play this in the future. There is a lot of positive activity going on in and around this Blockchain right now.