Investigation director Tomás Zerón not given protection

A Mexican judge denied protection to Tomás Zerón, now a former director of the Criminal Investigation Agency, who is currently a fugitive from justice.

The Fifth District Attorney in Administrative Matters had received the request for Zerón to be returned to the bodyguard service that was responsible for ensuring his safety, as well as requested the body of bodyguards for his family. However, the request was denied.

Zerón is one of the key players in the case of the disappeared from the Ayotzinapa school. He is accused of the crime of torture towards young students. The former official maintained a private security body, which would be in force until 2014.

Although initially the judge asked the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to return his security, which had been withdrawn in September this year, then he declined to remove it permanently once he reviewed the case deeper.

It is not the first time that Zerón has tried to recover his security body, this is the second attempt he has made in this regard. Since 2016, the official had the service of 24 bodyguards, four armored cars and four more vehicles that followed both him and his family.

“The aggrieved party intends to obtain constitutive effects through the present suspension and, if the suspension were granted for said purposes, it would no longer have the effect of keeping things in the state in which they are when requesting constitutional protection, not even to reestablish them provisionally, but it would have restorative effects, which is not appropriate to deal with in this resolution ”, the judge issued his verdict.

Tomás Zerón is under scrutiny for torture and forced disappearance. Since July of this year, the police authorities issued a red card against the former official, since he was a fugitive.



