Investigating the threat of attack on the mayor

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) investigates an anonymous complaint about a threat against the mayor of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The attack, which was supposed to take place on September 15, was made known to the authorities through a call received on September 13. A woman pointed to a man, identified as “Neri”, as the alleged attacker.

“The corresponding investigations are already being carried out to identify, where appropriate, the origin of the message and who may have spread it,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the anonymous complaint, “Neri” would have in his possession different firearms, among which are an AK-47, an R15, a Colt 45, a Pietro Beretta nine millimeters, a .357 Magnum and 2.23 bullets ”, they explained The authorities.

“Neri has a vehicle with the letterhead of the Private Security Intelligence company; which has address in Durango number 243, fourth floor ”, it was explained, according to the report. In addition, it was also emphasized that this person would be in charge of selling weapons to minors.

The complainant woman assured that “Neri” told her that he would attack the mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, on the country’s Independence Day (September 15) and that the facts would be made known to the media and social networks.

While the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office investigates the events, the Secretariat of Citizen Security assured that none of its intelligence areas has detected a latent threat of attack against Sheinbaum.

The institution pointed out that “once the fact was known, the Investigation Police (PDI) was given a hearing, which coordinates with the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), to carry out the corresponding cabinet and field investigations ”.

On June 26, the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, suffered an attempt on his life and hours later confirmed that it had been perpetrated by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The official, who arrived at the hospital after being hit with three shots, said he had not received threats about a possible attack, although he did have a message that he described as “nothing serious.”

During the attack, three people died, two members of security and a saleswoman.



