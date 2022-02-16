InvestGame Announces Investment Amount in 2021!

InvestGame, a gaming marketplace platform with data on VC, PE, corporate and M&A transactions, recently released a new report on Blockchain gaming.

Blockchain Games Raised $3.1 Billion in 2021

So much so that the InvestGame report pointed out that in 2021, blockchain games raised $3.1 billion in 135 transactions, the seed round funding concentration is high (72%) and the average funding size is still smaller ($3 million).

The report also noted that the Industry’s strong performance is directly linked to growing investor enthusiasm for blockchain and NFT technologies, which raised $3.1 billion in 135 deals during FY’21.

While it is seen that the industry is growing in the field of Blockchain games, this area is expected to grow even more in the future.

What are Blockchain Games?

Blockchain games are a game that uses real product ownership of the same technology that is at the heart of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It’s a world-shattering innovation for players who have already accepted that their stuff will be stuck in games forever. Normally, players are accustomed to wall gardens that prevent players from freely moving assets in and out.

It also provides a new player-driven economy, where games don’t have to worry about new releases or questionable DLCs and can instead create new content that is tradable and retains players.

Gamers are so used to skipping games to scratch an itch that they routinely buy new games every couple of months while trying to chase trends and hype. Everyone wins if they can add hours of gameplay to their favorite games while spending more money on the game.

This is especially beneficial for gamers when systems like Enjin allow creators to add transfer fees to monetize in-game and out-of-game trading.