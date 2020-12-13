Invested in Ethereum: How Did He Become a Millionaire?

Author and former manager Dan Conway is among the names who have made millions of dollars with crypto money investments such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dan is a man who lives with his wife and three children and manages a good company. Dan, who has an income of 150 thousand dollars a year, saved 100 thousand dollars for his children. But he spent this money on Ethereum, not on his children. So what happened?

The Ethereum adventure that made Dan Conway earn millions of dollars began in May 2016. “I was tired of fake company life, bureaucracy and endless orders,” Conway said, transferring all his assets to the Gemini exchange. I was looking for a way out like the others, and finally found that outlet. ” said.

First met with Bitcoin

Dan, who came across a Bitcoin article on the internet in 2015, learned how tough BTC was going through. Seeing that its price was pretty volatile, Dan said in the face of Bitcoin, which fell from $ 1,200 to $ 300: “What if it goes up again? What if I put everything I have in this? I can be rich and not have to work at the company for another day. ”

Dan, who started cryptocurrency research in his office, found himself more and more in the crypto industry.

His interest suddenly shifted to Ethereum

One day, Dan listened to a podcast on Ethereum while walking his dog. Then, as he found time, he read on Ethereum and gathered and absorbed as much information about ETH on the internet. Saying that the biggest source of his belief in Ethereum is ETH developers, Dan found himself wanting to invest in Ethereum.

“Most of my friends at companies like Google, Apple and Uber hadn’t even heard of Ethereum. When I told a friend that I was going to invest in crypto money, he laughed at me. But I was determined, I was going to lay everything down. ”

Dan, who went to Wells Fargo and invested all his assets in the Gemini exchange, bought 6.993 Ethereum at $ 14. But something unexpected happened.

60% of investment melted, then increased to 6 million dollars

Ethereum price crashed in June 2016, Dan’s $ 100,000 fortune dropped below $ 40,000. Dan, who did not give up despite this huge loss, took out a $ 200,000 loan and deposited the entire loan in Ethereum. It had exactly 26,750 ETH in December 2016 and the value of ETH at that time was around $ 11.21.

“In February 2017, I woke up in the middle of the night because of food poisoning. I was miserable but I didn’t care because the Ethereum price was rising. During February and March, ETH continued to rise and reached up to $ 230 by April. During this period of growth, my investment of 300 thousand dollars reached 6 million dollars. ”

Dan was literally shocked when Ethereum skyrocketed to $ 1,000 in January 2018. Realizing that he had to sell his ETHs now, Dan made $ 10 million in sales and texted his wife: “We are done.” (We’re okay now).

He made a fortune, then what?

Paying his $ 950,000 mortgage loan, Dan realized his dream of an African holiday promised to his children. Then he bought a new house in Ireland.

“My investment was not made blindly like gambling. I fully believe and trust cryptocurrencies. I also had great courage and a bit of madness to take risks. I also wrote a book to share this excitement. I’m talking about this crazy adventure I’ve had in my book. ”

Now that he has a normal life, Dan said that he is no longer under the spell of cryptocurrencies.

“But sometimes I think how I miss that exciting action of the market while my kids are asleep.”

Dan Conway, who managed to earn a total of 13 million dollars, continues to actively share his investments and life on Medium and Twitter. His book “Confessions of a Crypto Millionaire” received very positive reviews from organizations such as Forbes.



