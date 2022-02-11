Inventing Anna: What Happened to Anna Sorokin in Real Life?

Inventing Anna: This Friday (11), Netflix released Inventing Anna. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the production was based on a true story to compose its scripts, exploring the saga of the scammer Anna Sorokin, who managed to deceive the New York elite, posing as the heiress of a wealthy German family.

With ten electrifying episodes, the question that comes to the public at the conclusion of the miniseries is: where is Anna these days? Find out more with all the details we’ll cover right below!

How is Anna Sorokin currently?

Just like Netflix production, real life is also full of interesting twists. As covered in the narrative, after all of Anna’s crimes were discovered, she faced a grandiose process in 2019, being sentenced to up to twelve years in prison and the payment of fines.

Despite her sentence, Sorokin served only part of her sentence at the Albion Correctional Facility and was granted parole in February 2021. However, six weeks after that event, she was taken back into custody, this time by the Department of Immigration and Customs. Her visa was no longer valid in the country.

During this period, she created profiles on social networks, also sharing some of her views on issues and facts. In previous weeks, she was approached by Insider and told where she is currently located. Anna is being held in the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York State.

On account of the series, she received money from Netflix, claiming that she used a good part of these finances to pay her fines, especially for victims who felt wronged and filed lawsuits against her.

Inventing Anna: the scams of the faker who pretended to be an heiress

In the miniseries, Shonda Rhimes and her writing team tackle some of the major scams Anna Sorokin (played by Julia Garner) has applied, including the payments people made to her to stay in luxury hotels as well as overpriced restaurants.

She even tried to create an artistic foundation with the aim of raising funds in the name of charity, which would attract investment from influential people in New York.

By attending several social events with branded clothes, also acquired with the money of her victims, she did not raise much suspicion, being quite cynical at various times to be able to dispel any suspicions.

Interested in Anna Sorokin’s story? Be sure to watch the miniseries on Netflix!