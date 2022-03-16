Inventing Anna: The cruel end the real Anna Delvey is about to experience

We well know that everything that happens on television is usually full of drama, however, not everything that happens in Inventing Anna is fictional, this Netflix original series is inspired by the life of Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey , a false German heiress who at her young age was able to defraud New York’s high society, including well-known and prestigious recognized banks.

On Monday night, the “real” Anna Sorokin was nearly deported from the United States to Germany, yet she has been fighting her deportation back to her home country. According to sources, the woman was released from the upstate New York detention center, where she spent nearly a year in ICE custody.

In April 2019, Anna Sorokin was found guilty and arrested on grand theft and other fraud charges. She was sentenced between 4 and 12 years in prison, in a minimum security center near Rochester. It was because of her good behavior that she was pre-announced for a “merit release” last February after serving less than two years of her sentence.

But, this happiness of remaining free from her was short-lived, since, after a few weeks of her release, ICE took her into custody, because of staying longer in the country than what her visa announced. Neffatari Davis, Anna’s best friend commented that she thought she was going to get out of that fight quickly with her papers.

“She was told that her visa had expired, but instead of being deported, Anna, being Anna, said, ‘I’m going to fight this.’ She thought it would be a quick fight. I think if she was just plain Jane and she wasn’t in the media, she would have been deported.”

According to the information sources, Anna Sorokin is upset about the deportation, so she appealed a fight to stay in the United States. It was planned that on Monday night Anna would leave New York City, but it was thanks to her lawyers that they managed to intervene.

US authorities have stated that the real protagonist of Inventing Anna refused to leave the ICE detention center and are trying to schedule a new deportation date. This shows that the young woman is really afraid of being returned to Germany, since she fears for her safety.

Thanks to her story, Netflix paid her $320,000 for Inventing Anna, a large part of which was used to pay her lawyer. The rest of the money went to pay other debts. Still, the New York Attorney General’s Office challenged the Netflix deal under the state’s Son of Sam law, which prevents criminals from profiting from their fame through entertainment deals. Faced with all these obstacles, Anna’s friend affirmed that she had already endured “enough”:

“She got out for good behavior and she used the money Netflix gave her to pay everyone, she doesn’t owe any money. She paid for her crimes, she didn’t kill anyone. She did poorly, but, at the end of the day, there are people who have done worse.”