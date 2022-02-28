Inventing Anna: 5 Must-Watch Similar Shows About True Crimes and Scammers

The Netflix mini series that is captivating everyone without a doubt is Inventing Anna, after having come to an end with the last episode of the first season, fans are wondering if there is any chance of seeing other real fraud dramas. similar to this.

Recall that Inventing Anna is based on the real life Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), who has been scamming America’s elite with her social and negotiating skills. However, fortunately for many, there are other programs with this same theme.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

In Netflix’s new drama Inventing Anna, it was revealed that Anna Delvey scammed Billy McFarland before the Fyre Festival took place. For almost four months, Anna Delvey was located in the McFarland residence, without paying any rent. Both shows featured fellow con artist Billy McFarland, who held a fancy music festival that never happened.

The Tinder scammer

This is another of the famous productions on Netflix because of the plot related to deception and crime. This time, the protagonist is Simon Leviev (formerly Shimon Hayut), who uses a famous dating app to attract his victims, who were women.

This man dazzled his future victims, after taking them to 5-star restaurants. The truth is that Simon Leviev used the credit cards of his previous victim to continue with the scam game. To deceive them, he makes them all believe that his life is in danger, and therefore, he “can’t use his own cards”.

The Dropout

The story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), overcame the Inventing Anna fraud with The Dropout series. Elizabeth is a biotech entrepreneur and CEO of Theranos who was able to swindle an entire company by making everyone believe that she could use small volumes of blood for her analysis.

dopesick

In Dopesick, it is Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) the main character, who inherited an entire company. However, this crime was the worst of all, since he marketed a drug that caused the death of hundreds of thousands of people.