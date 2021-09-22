Invasion: Simon Kinberg’s Alien Series Gets Trailer on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Invasion, a science fiction series. The drama developed by Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of a Forgotten Future) and David Weil (The Twilight Zone) will follow the impact of the arrival of aliens from all over the Universe on Earth, with the purpose of describing what it would be like to live in a world in which extraterrestrial beings appear with mysterious intentions.

In the plot, the invasion imagines the first contact and efforts of governments to understand the reason for the attack. To highlight the threat across the globe, the attraction was filmed in different regions — with locations in New York, Manchester, Morocco, Japan and London.

Check out the video:

Thus, the title will be composed by an international cast, with Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Shamier Anderson (Awake), Billy Barratt (The Return of Mary Poppins), Shioli Kutsuna (The Outsider), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Golshifteh Farahani (Rescue).

Directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Fall), Invasion will hit Apple TV+ on October 22nd with 3 episodes. New chapters will be available weekly every Friday in streaming.