“Inuyasha” anime sequel first promotional video

The anime Inuyasha, inspired by the homonymous manga by Rumiko Takahashi (Maison Ikkoku, Ranma 1/2), will have a sequel titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, of which a first promotional video has been released.

The short forty-five second clip was published by the @RanobeSugoi Twitter account, according to which further information on Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be available on August 7.

The anime is produced by Sunrise and directed by Teruo Sato, while the character design is by Rumiko Takahashi herself. The series will debut in Japan in the autumn of 2020, on the YTV and NTV television networks.

Inuyasha is an animated series originally serialized in Japan from 2000 to 2004, which was followed by the series Inuyasha: The Final Act, transmitted from 2009 to 2010. The story tells the deeds of a half man and half dog demon who wanders in Japan medieval alongside a young woman who came from our present.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will tell what happens in the same context as the original story a few years after its end, focusing on the twin daughters of the character Sesshomaru and the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome.



