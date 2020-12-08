Introductory Videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

The Galaxy S21 series, claimed to be introduced by Samsung in January, came to the fore with promotional videos that emerged today. The videos showed each smartphone in the series with its design and colors.

South Korean technology giant Samsung will introduce its new flagship smartphone series Galaxy S21 next month if the claims are true. Samsung’s new smartphone series will bring a new design with it. The phones to be included in the series appeared in the clearest form the other day.

Today, Max Weinbach, who also provided some important information for the Galaxy S20, which was released last year, came up with new videos. Max sent 3 videos to Android Police. These short videos, thought to be produced by Samsung, showed every model in the Galaxy S21 series.

The three videos posted include the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 + 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, respectively. Each video shows the front and back design of the model, then approaches the camera setup and ends inside the lens. The videos thus clearly reveal Samsung’s camera setup.

The videos also show the color ‘Phantom Violet’, which will be a new color for Samsung. As far as we can see in the videos, the camera setups and edges of the Galaxy S21 models with this color will have a golden color. We can say that the phones look very stylish with these colors.

The design changes in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra While the Galaxy S21 and S21 + have a more matte structure, the S21 Ultra comes with a brighter structure. In addition, the curved screen of the phone is clearly seen in the video. The camera setup of the phone also hosts 5 cameras to confirm the claims.

According to the information transferred from the sources, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be introduced at the UNPACKED event to be held on January 14. The smartphone series, which is claimed to be released on January 29, will find buyers with a cheaper price tag than the previous generation.



