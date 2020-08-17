Introduction of ZTE Axon 20 5G with in-display front camera

ZTE has announced the launch date of its new phone called Axon 20 5G. The front camera of the phone, which will be revealed on September 1, will be inside the screen. The smartphone’s OLED screen, which is expected to be 6.92 inches in size, will not have nicks, holes or anything else on it. This will make Axon 20 5G the title of “the world’s first front camera embedded in the screen”.

Until now, top or side opening mechanisms were preferred for the front camera in many full-screen phones. Many manufacturers showcased in-display camera prototypes before ZTE. However, ZTE will be the first to bring this technology to all users.

Details about the ZTE Axon 20 5G remain unclear for now. However, a leak provides some insight into the phone. Accordingly, the smartphone will have a 32-megapixel front camera and 64 and 8-megapixel rear cameras.

The 6.92-inch screen is expected to have a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. 2.4 GHz processor, up to 12 GB RAM options and 4120 mAh battery capacity are among the possible features of the phone.



