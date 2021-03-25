Introduction of Qualcomm’s processor Snapdragon 780G

Qualcomm is preparing to introduce its new processor named Snapdragon 780G. This processor is expected to be positioned just below the company’s flagship Snapdragon 888. It is stated that different manufacturers will use these processors, and it is said that Xiaomi will lead this group.

There is a gap in Qualcomm’s 2021 top-end processor portfolio. It looks like the Snapdragon 780G will fill this gap. Although Qualcomm withdrew the press release prepared for the processor’s announcement shortly after it published; The leak on the WinFuture site also indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 780G.

When it comes to 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 780G seems to stay behind more “top class” flagships. The processor has an X53 5G modem that supports both Sub-6 GHz and mmWave standards.

It is stated that the Snapdragon 780G has a 5 nm chip design, just like the Snapdragon 888. It is seen that two of the eight cores are 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 and six are 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55. It is said that the AI ​​engine will be the sixth generation Hexagon 770.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G will come with Adreno 642 GPU. This graphics processor unit also brings HDR10 support. The triple image signal processing feature makes it possible to use three cameras simultaneously.