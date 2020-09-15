Introducing the Realme Buds Air Pro charging case design

Last April, Realme Buds Air appeared. Now, a new leak has emerged for the Pro version of this headset. With a patent, the Realme Buds Air Pro charging box design emerged. Here are the details:

Realme Buds Air Pro charging case design

Smartphone manufacturers are producing devices that are compatible with phone models in order to establish their own ecosystems. New brands like Realme are also trying to keep up with this trend. In addition to Realme’s smartphones, TWS headsets have a wide range of products such as smart TVs, smart wearables, etc. The company has so far released two different models of wireless headphones.

In IFA 2020, Realme’s Buds Air Pro headset was mentioned. Here’s the design of the charging box for these wireless headphones, thanks to its patent. The design patent of Realme Buds Air Pro was obtained by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). Patent images revealed by 91Mobiles only show the design of the charging case of Realme’s upcoming new headset model.

The box of the headset has a more rounded design compared to the previous model. It is possible to say that the charging box will also have an LED indicator, a pairing button and a USB Type-C port. The patent shows the Realme Buds Air Pro in white. Headphones may be available in China in October.



