Introducing the new villain inspired by Donald Trump

Jim Starlin, creator of the Marvel villain Thanos, introduced a new character inspired by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. King Plunddo Tram (an anagram of Donald Trump) will appear in a story launched by crowdfunding.

Check out the HQ cover.

The character will appear in Dreadstar Returns, a series created by Starlin in 1982 for Epic Comics, a comic book stamp owned by Marvel Comics. The sequence had 64 editions and was completed in the late 1980s.

Starlin commented that when Trump’s term began, he decided to trust that he would be able to do a good job. However, after a few months, this did not happen, in his view, which made the artist need to rewrite the story until he had the tone he thought was appropriate to represent the president in the comics.

“Like almost everyone, at first I was giving [Trump] the benefit of the doubt, hoping he would grow up, and he didn’t,” said Starlin. “In fact, I rewrote the script around these pages again because King Plunddo Tram was not as despicable as I wanted him to be. I came back and got worse [the character].”

The creation of the figure is a response to a video of Trump’s re-election campaign released in January. In the material, the President of the United States is portrayed as Thanos at the moment the villain snaps his fingers in Avengers: Ultimatum. It didn’t take long for Starlin to condemn the ad, remembering that the character’s purpose was to eliminate half the life in the Universe.



