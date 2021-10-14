Introducing The Hazard Zone Mode Of Battlefield 2042: Time And How To Watch Online

Battlefield 2042: We tell you at what time and how to see live the presentation of the Hazard Mode of the new Battlefield, scheduled for this month of November. Battlefield 2042 will reveal its long-awaited Hazard Zone Mode to the world today, Thursday, October 14. EA DICE has everything ready for the launch of what is presented as one of the most anticipated FPS of the year; added to the fact that it is the most ambitious installment of the saga. Our first impressions are very positive, but we won’t know the final result until October 19. In the meantime, it’s time to get to know this new game mode in depth. We tell you how to watch the presentation live.

How to watch the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone mode presentation

The presentation of the Hazard Zone mode of Battlefield 2042 can be followed live starting at 17:00 (CEST) this Thursday, October 14 through the official Battlefield YouTube channel. It will be then when we see this third multiplayer mode of the title, which according to the first leaks will be similar to what the popular Escape from Tarkov offers.

For the moment, we rely on the description provided on the game’s official website: “Form your squad and deploy in the Hazard Zone, a new multiplayer experience with great risks.” Apparently, you will have to survive a multitude of enemies controlled by the AI ​​and the rest of the players on a huge map. The objective? Escape by helicopter without losing our equipment.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled for its world premiere in physical and digital format on November 19 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.