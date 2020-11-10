Introducing Apple’s first Mac processor: M1

Apple announced its first custom processor for Macs, called M1. As an ARM-based processor, the M1 is a 5 nm processor, just like the A14 at the heart of the latest iPhones.

Apple underlines that the focus of its new processor is power efficiency. It is stated that the M1, which has an eight-core processor unit, has the world’s best performance per watt. Apple cautions that the M1 can reach peak performance by consuming a quarter of the power of a typical laptop processor. In the M1, it is also among the points Apple mentioned that the world’s fastest four cores are accompanied by four high-efficiency cores.

The M1 has a GPU with a maximum of eight cores. Apple claims this GPU is the fastest integrated graphics unit in the world. The 16-core Neural Engine is also among the parts of the M1. A USB 4 controller, media encoder and decoder and a host of security features complement the M1.

Apple does not neglect to emphasize that with the M1, Macs will instantly wake up from sleep mode and offer high performance while running 3D programs or editing RAW photos.

To demonstrate how efficient the M1 is in power consumption, it cites its new notebooks carrying the M1 as an example. According to the information provided by the company, the new MacBook Air with M1 processor can play videos for 18 hours on a single charge. This time was 12 hours on the Intel processor MacBook Air. Web browsing time increases from 11 hours to 15 hours with the M1.

On the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, it will be possible to browse the web for 17 hours. Video viewing time is up to 20 hours. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel processor had a 10-hour battery life in both processes.

Apple also points out that thanks to the M1, Macs will wake up immediately, just like iPhones and iPads.

Optimized Apple apps and macOS BigSur for M1

Apple has optimized both its apps and the macOS Big Sur operating system for the M1. According to the company’s information, it will run six times faster thanks to the Final Cut Pro M1. Logic Pro will be able to carry three times the workload. Applications from third-party developers such as Adobe will also run faster with the M1.

With its translation software called Rosetta 2, Apple will ensure that apps not optimized for M1 and native iOS and iPadOS apps run smoothly on Macs.



