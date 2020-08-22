Introducing Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition approaching

Microsoft, which started a new era in the Age of Empires series with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, excited many players. Announcing Definitive Edition for the third game after the second game, Microsoft introduced the game to beta in February. Now, the Age of Empire official account has posted an exciting post for Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition.

Except for the revamped version of the third game, Microsoft started working on the fourth game last year.

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition may be introduced soon

The Age of Empires series, which locked many players in front of the computer in the late 90s and early 2000s, has a considerable player base even today. Exciting the players with the release of the new version of the second game, Microsoft also started the renewed version of the third game. A post about the new game was made on the official Twitter page of Age of Empires.

If we turn the first letters of the names of the shared units into a word, the word Gamescom emerges. This brings to mind the possibility that the Definitive Edition version will be introduced at the Gamescom event. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Gamescom event will not be organized in the usual way.

Starting on August 27th, the event will be presented by Geoff Keighley. In addition to the third game, Microsoft, which started its work for the fourth game last year, may share another promotional video. It was stated that the fourth game will open a new era in strategy games.

Exactly how the Gamescom event will take place is a matter of curiosity, while the new version of the third game is eagerly awaited by the players.



