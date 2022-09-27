Introduced Xiaomi Miui 2! Features and price

One of the successful players in the smartphone market, Xiaomi continues to expand its product range. The company finally unveiled a successor to the Civi model it offered to users last year at an event in China it hosted today. So, what innovations does Xiaomi Civi 2 bring? Here are the characteristics and price!

Characteristics of Xiaomi Qiwi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support. At the same time, unlike its predecessor, the device has a tablet-like screen design with two front-facing cameras.

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Manufactured according to a 4-nm process technology, this chipset includes an ARM Cortex-A710 (Kryo) core with a frequency of 2.4 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores with a frequency of 2.36 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz, as well as a graphics processor the Adreno 662 block.

Two 32-megapixel selfie cameras are installed in the front, and a triple camera is installed in the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main, 20–megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The device has 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal memory. In addition, it has a 4500 mAh battery, which supports a speed of 67 watts. Out of the box, it runs under the MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12.

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

RAM: 8/12 GB

Memory: 128/256 GB

Front camera: Two 32-megapixel

Rear camera: 50-megapixel main, 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 67W speed support.

Xiaomi Qiwi 2 price

Xiaomi Civi 2 will be available in four colors: black, blue, pink and white. The price tags of the smartphone, which will enter the world markets under a different name, are as follows:

8 GB of RAM + 128 GB — $ 335

8 GB of RAM + 256 GB — $ 350

12 GB of RAM + 256 GB — $ 390

