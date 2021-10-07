Interview With Vampire: Bailey Bass Is Cast As Vampire Claudia

Bailey Bass: AMC revealed this Tuesday (5) that actress Bailey Bass will play the young vampire Claudia in the series Interview with the Vampire. Thus, the star joins already confirmed Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid — Pointe du Lac and Lestat, respectively — as the trio of co-stars.

Originally played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 feature film, Claudia is an orphan who died in the 18th century after being hit by the plague. Pretending to be her father, Lestat rescued the girl’s wasted body and turned her into a vampire, trapping her eternally in a juvenile body. The character is often described as a “porcelain doll with long curly golden hair, blue eyes and fair skin, with a personality marked by resentment against her current mentors.

Currently, Bass is involved in the sequel to Avatar, bringing Na’vi Tsireya to life, and in productions A Jenkins Family Christmas and Interview. Now, the actress will be one of the stars in the AMC project and should already be part of the team at the beginning of the recordings, scheduled to take place in December this year.

Interview with the Vampire was announced after the acquisition of eighteen Anne Rice novels by AMC. In addition to Rolin Jones (Boardwalk Empire) as creator, screenwriter and showrunner, the series will feature Mark Johnson, Alan Taylor, Anne and Christopher Rice as co-executive producers. The first episodes will premiere in 2022, with no release date confirmed yet.