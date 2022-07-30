Interview with Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden: Unrelated

From July 29, the first season of Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star’s new comedy “Unrelated” is available on Netflix. The series follows Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mom” and “Gone”), a New York real estate agent who is devastated when his longtime partner Colin (Tak Watkins, “Black Monday”) moves out of their shared apartment. an apartment for his fiftieth birthday.

Still reeling from a devastating breakup, Michael and his co-star Suzanne (Tisha Campbell, “Empire”) pursue a high-paying penthouse owned by Upper East Side socialite Claire Lewis (Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”). As Claire goes through her own breakup, the three eventually form an unlikely but comedic dynamic.

Parted stars Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden talk to Screen Rant about the dynamics between their characters.

Screen Rant: I wanted to start by asking, could you tell us a little bit about your characters and their roles in Uncoupled?

Tisha Campbell: Of course. I’m playing Suzanne. I play the best friend and support system of Neil Patrick Harris’ character. We work together in a real estate agency, like a Million Dollar Listing real estate agency, and he’s going through a really big gap after 17 years, and so I show him support and good friendship.

Marcia Gay Harden: I play Claire and literally become Neil’s enemy. And I start out as Suzanne’s enemy. We are all disconnected on some level. It’s undocked. I’m going through the uncoupling. Neil is going through a breakup. And we all got together somehow. This is real estate… I’m trying to find a house…

Tisha Campbell: For her, right? For you, because you just went through a divorce — her character. And that’s why she gives me a lot of trouble.

Screen Rant: Marcia, we know that Claire is also going through a breakup. Would it help her bond with Michael at all?

Marcia Gay Harden: You know, yes, because I think she is… Claire is a bit bitter and withdrawn at first. And because she’s aware of the universality of a broken heart, it helps her get closer to Michael and to Suzanne, and the friendship develops as the facade collapses, which I think often happens when people get divorced. There’s a facade, and then it disappears, and you realize, “Oh, that’s who I am.”

Tisha Campbell: And I also think there is a spectrum. So she’s on that other bitter end of the spectrum that he’s trying not to be and learning so he can try, at the beginning, I mean, I think we can talk about it, get back into the relationship that he thought he had. You know, whereas my character is on the other side, where I’m just free.

Marcia Gay Harden: Well, there’s a lost relationship you’re looking for.

Tisha Campbell: Yes, my son does, but I don’t. I’m happy to be free. I want someone, but I’m kind of happy. So he’s in the middle.

Screen Rant: Do your characters know each other before we meet at the beginning of the show? Or is it a friendship that begins when viewers first see it?

Tisha Campbell: Well, it’s not friendship.

Marcia Gay Harden: No.

Screen Rant: Relationship? Dynamics?

Tisha Campbell: We’re starting because we find out that she’s recently divorced and she needs to sell her fabulous New York penthouse. And that’s why we need this account. So, we’re trying to get this account, and there’s nothing good about it.

Marcia Gay Harden: No. And Suzanne is actually a very smart realtor, but because Claire is so rooted in some old-fashioned world, Claire fires Suzanne, and Claire doesn’t even bother to find out Suzanne’s name until she learns to appreciate this fantastic person. existence.

Tisha Campbell: [Laughs] And vice versa.

Marcia Gay Harden: And let’s just say they’re getting closer. We don’t want to give anything away, but they are getting closer.

Unrelated synopsis

Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have figured it out. He is a successful real estate agent in New York with a great career, supportive family, close friends and a loving relationship with his 17-year-old partner Colin (So Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely stunned. At night, he has to face two nightmares: losing the person he considered his soul mate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his late forties in New York.

