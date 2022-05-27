Interview with the actors: the movie “Bob’s Burgers”

The Belcher family has officially become a movie star, as the movie “Bob’s Burgers” is coming out on the big screen today. The story expands on Lauren Bouchard’s long-running animated comedy series Bob’s Burgers, which focuses on the desperation of the Belchers when a large sinkhole ruins their summer plans and jeopardizes their already struggling family business.

The movie “Bob’s Burgers” has already received incredibly positive reviews, and fans are enjoying the many side plots that this story has to offer. For example: Tina, Louise and Jean are investigating a murder mystery that could help Bob and Linda pay off the loan and save the restaurant. In addition to the appearance of star guests such as Kevin Kline, Zach Galifinakis, Jenny Slate and Stephanie Beatrice, Bob’s Burgers is counting on the return of the actors of the original series, such as X. John Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Dan Mintz (Tina), Eugene Mirman (Gene) and Larry Murphy (Teddy).

Screen Rant spoke with the actors voicing the movie “Bob’s Burgers”, who shared how they think their characters will react to becoming movie stars, what fan theories excite them, and what notes they would make if they ever had the opportunity to interview Christopher Nolan. . Indeed, a transcript cannot convey the beautiful chaos of a conversation, so it must be witnessed on video.

Screen Rant: What does this moment look like? It’s been a real road to the big screen; we’re finally here. How do we feel?

Evgeny Mirman: It’s very exciting!

John Roberts: [sings] “A moment like this, some people wait a lifetime…” It seems surreal that we got to the big screen. It’s a whole different level of Hollywood glamour, and I’ll be wearing a Greta Garbo dress. And you, Larry?

Larry Murphy: I want some old Hollywood.

Evgeny Mirman: I made a costume out of marmalade

H. John Benjamin: Release the bees!

Evgeny Mirman: Yes, I carry live bees.

John Roberts: John will play Heath Ledger’s Joker.

H. John Benjamin: I switched it [from] Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

Kristen Schaal: Then there’s Jared Leto the Joker. Are these all Jokers?

Cesar Romero.

John Roberts: Oh, you’re great. You are a fan of bats.

Kristen Schaal: Well, she’s a Screen Rant.

How do you think each of your characters would react if they found out that they had become a movie star?

Evgeny Mirman: Gena would be choking with joy. He would say: “I can’t believe it.” His dream is entertainment, and the idea that he is acting in a big movie? He would be very excited. And also terrified of this new world.

Kristen Schaal: I think Louise would love that. Like, of course, she would be a movie star. She will be everything. It’s like, “Cross that off the list. Next!”

Dan Mintz: Tina would be very, very happy about that. I think when she went out into the world and was recognized and people surrounded her, she could have had a panic attack and she really didn’t know how to deal with it. Maybe she’ll go through a bit of a diva phase before she finally figures it out and is safe again.

Eugene Mirman: This would lead to quite a lot of “assholes”.

Kristen Schaal: But when you have so many “asses”, what do asses turn into?

Dan Mintz: And then you need to find something new that will become your “ass”.

Larry Murphy: [Teddy] is probably going to do the home renovation he’s been putting off. Fix the roof, maybe. He’s practical.

Eugene Mirman: I can imagine him buying Airstream and then trying to get Airstream back.

Larry Murphy: It makes sense. Buying two because he was convinced.

I think Linda would be thrilled.

John Roberts: Yes, she would be thrilled. I think she would be a monster. It would turn her into a monster. I don’t think she will ever be able to achieve this level of success, otherwise it will ruin her. She might just explode. That would be too exciting, right?

Kristen Schaal: I don’t know. I think Linda will handle this with grace. I think there’s too much kindness in her. I think she would really be a better movie star like Meryl Streep. Still down to earth, but also Meryl Streep.

John Roberts: Let’s get on with it. She’s Meryl Streep.

H. John Benjamin: I think Bob would be upset. He wouldn’t want to see himself on the big screen; balding, hairy or very hairy. Also probably a pretty private guy. So I think he probably would have gotten a little closer to Tina. I think Tina and Bob have a lot in common.

Kristen Schaal: I think Louise would like her to be a director and to have the main notes.

As a person sitting here and trying to restrain himself from shouting out phrases from the show, what do people tell you first of all about Bob’s Burgers when they see you?

Kristen Schaal: They say, “Oh, this is my favorite show. I watch this show with my kids. I’m watching this show with my wife.