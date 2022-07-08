Interview with spoilers “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi and others

ATTENTION: These interviews contain spoilers for the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Watch at your own risk!

If you’re like Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, you’ve seen the last part of the MCU and are ready to talk spoilers! Tune in as CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg tells the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder” some of the best behind-the-scenes secrets, including an unexpected cameo, Thor’s new tattoo, Jane Thor’s last words and more!

Video chapters

00:00 — Intro / Tattoo. 00:18 – A surprise cameo that completely connects us to “Captain America: Civil War”. 03:09 – Will Natalie Portman tell what Jane whispered to Thor at the end? 03:43 – Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi talk about Loki Thor’s new tattoo 04:44 – Ending