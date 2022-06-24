Interview with Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster: Lost Season 1

Apple TV is ready for humor with a heart of gold in Loot, the premiere of the first three episodes of which took place today. The executive producers are Matt Hubbard of Parks and Recreation and Alan Young (who was also a consulting producer at The Good Place). In the new series, Maya Rudolph plays the recently divorced and newly minted billionaire Molly. After receiving compensation and a little spiral ride, she finds out that she is the owner of a charitable foundation, and decides to transform her soul.

While Molly participates in this in her foundation, viewers also get to know some of the men who work there, regardless of whether it is voluntary or not. Molly’s assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster, Big Mouth) would like to be anywhere at first, but soon he was won over by the seriousness of IT guy Howard (Ron Funches, Harley Quinn), who also turns out to be Molly’s cousin. And none of them can resist the amiable practicality of accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon, Gaslit), whose own dynamic with Molly can become more than friendly.

Screen Rant talked to three actors about the relationships Arthur, Howard and Nicholas are building with each other and with Molly during the first season of Loot. They also shared some important things close and dear to their hearts.

Screen Rant: Joel, it’s obvious that giving back to the community is not Nicholas’ biggest passion. How is he coping with Molly’s new work goals?

Joel Kim Booster: Yes, I think at the beginning of the show Nicholas plays the devil on Molly’s shoulder a little bit. He would rather take drugs with her in Belize and buy locks online than try to save the world.

But I think when he gets dragged into this world, he goes on a parallel journey [to] Molly, kicking and screaming. He falls in love with this friendship with Arthur and Howard, and it really changes his outlook on the world, because he’s not used to having friends who really care about him. I think he’s used to very superficial friendships of mutual services that are very competitive, and finally being among people who really care about him and want him to succeed in this world really changes his outlook on life.

Speaking of friendship, Howard seems to be living his best life and loves everyone. But he has a special affection for Nicolas throughout the season. Can you talk about this growing connection and how he reacts to it?

Ron Funches: Yeah, I think when we come and meet Howard, he gets pretty bored. He lives his life with few problems; there are not many people with whom he is connected. And I think when he sees Nicholas, he sees someone he can get close to; someone as cool as him; someone as handsome as him. They can go to the gym together.

He just sees the future in it and doesn’t understand why Nicholas is afraid at first. Because I think Howard’s character is similar to me. He is very open-hearted and he has a connection with everyone. He is like that grounded person who grounds Molly, bringing her back from the material world to the world of her family and the world of mercy. So that you know that no matter how far you get lost, your family will still be there for you.

I love it. Arthur and Molly have a lot more in common than you’d expect, Nat. Can you talk about this growing connection and where do you think it’s going?

Nat Faxon: Yes. I think there is a lot in common in the lives of Molly and Arthur. Obviously, they have both recently divorced and are trying to figure out what the second half of their lives will be like — or, I would say, the next chapter. And I think there is this connection that gradually leaks out over the course of the season.

Obviously, it’s difficult because it’s a working relationship. There are obvious feelings for each other, but how far can you move forward with this? And how discreet are you with her? Hopefully I would like to see this continue to evolve and see where it goes.

But, as with any good drama, there will be obstacles and tension on the way. So, let’s see.

Not all of us have 87 billion dollars that we can return to society, but I am sure that we all have things close and dear to our hearts. Can each of you name what you particularly like?

Joel Kim Booster: I think right now in Los Angeles I’m really involved in the homeless community and their struggle here. I think it’s an epidemic all over our country, and I think it’s especially bad right now here in Los Angeles. That’s definitely a reason that I think we’re looking at in the series – and it was a really big draw for me, to be honest, to come on the show and see how these real issues are portrayed in the comedy was really wonderful for me.

Ron Funches: I have a couple. My son was diagnosed with autism at an early age, and it was a big part of my life when I advocated for autism awareness.