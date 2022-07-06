Interview with Mason Verso and Aparna Brielle: Boo, bitch

Mason Versow and Aparna Brielle star in the Netflix series “Boo, Bitch” as a popular school couple — Jake S. and Riley. The couple’s uneasy relationship seems to have come to an end when Jake S. meets Erica Wu from Lana Condor and decides to pursue her instead. Riley sees her status challenging Erica’s newfound confidence as the latter lets go of her insecurities when she considers herself a ghost.

Prior to her appearance in “Boo, Bitch,” Versow played a younger version of Jonathan Larson’s Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick… BOOM”, and Brielle played the main role in the series “Peacock” AP Bio.

Screen Rant interviewed Verso and Brielle about the toxic dynamic between Jake S. and Riley in the movie “Boo, Bitch.”

Screen Rant: Mason, when we meet your character, Jake S., he had a temporary relationship with Riley, but he abandoned them in favor of Erica. What is it about Eric that makes a popular guy like Jake leave his popular girlfriend for a less famous girl?

Mason Verso: She is very brave when she approaches him. There is some confidence and kindness. It looks like she might want to talk a little bit about what he has to say and what he has to offer, whereas with Riley it’s a little difficult because she’s usually the star of the show. But as for Erica, Jake K., I think for him there is some kind of charm in her that takes him by surprise, and something that he shocked that he hadn’t noticed before, so he’s a little stunned.

This series features a number of high school archetypes that are often portrayed in the media. Aparna, how did you approach playing Riley as the “mean girl”?

Aparna Brielle: First of all, we are so lucky to have grown up with so many great recommendations for this role. We’ve had Mean Girls, we’ve had so many different films, but I think the most important thing for me, stepping into this role, was realizing that at this age no one has that confidence. I mean, they could, but Riley certainly isn’t, and I really wanted to build on her insecurities because there’s a reason she’s kind of craving the drama she’s getting. There’s a reason she’s playing all these political games. She is deeply insecure. I don’t think she’s really sure how real her friendships are. I think Jake S. may be the only person she feels she has a real connection with. In order to get closer to this role, instead of focusing only on archetypes and stereotypes, which are also a lot of fun to play, I started with this emotional river and really relied on the fact that at the time it seemed that I couldn’t control things. in your life.

I liked the dynamics of your characters in this toxic relationship. What was it like working on this together?

Aparna Brielle: It was amazing.

Mason Versow: It was amazing. It was so much fun every time. I almost wish we had more moments that we experienced with each other, because it was just such a ball for you, this dynamic, it’s a very specific dynamic that I feel most people know well and have experienced in high school or beyond. high school. So, he was wild, because yes, their relationship is a real whirlwind. I mean, seeing that the chaotic energy of power and control that Miss Riley has over Jake S., it’s serious, and then Jake S. so determined to claim the opposite, that she doesn’t have it, and she has over it, but it was so much fun.

Aparna Brielle: We had such an explosion, and I know it sounds terrible because we were acting out a toxic relationship, but part of what we do is a make-believe game, we play, and it’s just a lot of fun when you work with someone who is so open and so giving. I couldn’t believe I hadn’t met or known Mason before because it was so easy for me to dive into it with him and just play. We had so many great, funny scenes — some of them didn’t even make it into the show — that we really had to play at every level of their dynamics and just relax and have fun.

It also helps that we became pretty good friends during filming, so we really trusted each other to let loose, and we had permission to go crazy as we wanted. You know, it’s also a kind of show, it’s also not really reality, so although it’s rooted in those real relationships that we’ve all witnessed or been in, we have to really take them to an additional level. There are so many little elements, so many piquant little things that we have to play with.

Boo, bitch Annotation

For one night, a high school student who has safely lived her life under the radar takes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s the damn ghost king. .

Watch our interview with the stars of Boo, Bitch, Lana Condor and Zoey Colletti.