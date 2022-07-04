Interview with Joseph Quinn: “Very strange things”, season 4

Warning: SPOILERS of season 4 of “Very strange Things” are ahead.

After a three-year wait, the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” has finally come out and opens an exciting final season. In the last chapter of the series, Hawkins is attacked by a terrifying new enemy named Vecna, who is apparently connected to both the Eleven and the Underside.

Joseph Quinn is a newcomer to the series “Very Strange Things” season 4 in the role of Eddie Munson, the leader of the local club “Dungeons and Dragons”, the Hellfire Club and an occasional drug dealer for Hawkins High School students. Eddie witnesses Vecna’s first murder and subsequently works with his friends from the Hellfire Club, Dustin, Mike and Erica and their group to stop a dangerous new monster.

On the eve of the premiere of the second volume, Screen Rant spoke exclusively with Joseph Quinn to discuss the 4th season of the series “Very Strange Things”, his nervousness when joining the Netflix series, the tragic fate of his character, preparation for his epic music scene and much more.

Screen Rant: I’m happy to talk about these last two episodes of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”. Now I will make a disclaimer, otherwise we will move on to spoilers. Are you ready for the riots that are about to happen?

Joseph Quinn: Oh, I don’t know. I wrote to the Duffers a little bit, and they kind of said they were getting ready a little bit. But yes, we’ll see what happens. There’s nothing we can do about it! [Laughs]

What was it like for you when you got the scripts and saw what would eventually become Eddie’s destiny?

Joseph Quinn: I just remember thinking, “What the fuck, really?” I do not know where they came up with this material, really. I thought it was so inventive, brilliant and bold. Then I quickly ran and bought a guitar, this was the procedure.

As for the guitar mentioned, I’m curious, have you played guitar before?

Joseph Quinn: I’ve been playing since I was a child, but at that time I was fond of the piano, and I didn’t have one. I just remember thinking: “Okay, I need to get as familiar with this as possible.” The next day I started practicing and did it maniacally until the day we filmed.

Did you actually learn how to play Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” or did you just learn the basics of playing guitar?

Joseph Quinn: I learned how to play a song, or at least as much as I needed to be able to play, everything except solo. We have a wonderful guy, I think his name was Aiden, who came to do more difficult things, because yes, this song is pretty fast, so I did everything I could, and then he did all the difficult things. But it was a lot of fun, moments like this are so rare in an actor’s career, to have something that seemed so epic and daring, and to be able to trust to try to pull it off, was a huge privilege, I was very lucky.

You and Gaten Matarazzo have had a great relationship throughout this season, but these last two episodes really stir up emotions between the two of you. How was it for you to film these last moments with him?

Joseph Quinn: It was such a pleasure. He is an extraordinary, talented actor. He’s 20 now, but I think the whole world admires his abilities. For such a young man, he has such a presence and he is so playful. I think being able to dive into these complicated, emotional things with him was such a wonderful thing, and exploring this brotherly love and ultimately this brotherly separation was, I would say, one of the highlights of this whole crazy experience for me. get into it with him. I won’t forget it.

It’s amazing, it’s what you always hope for when you’re working on a project.

Joseph Quinn: Of course, joining “Very Strange Things” is obviously mentally, but you never know with whom you will be gathered. I was so lucky with the people I was put with. I couldn’t really choose [one], but I’m definitely very, very grateful for the moments I had with Gaten.

I also like your moments with Joe Keary in the series, you also made such great jokes. What was it like to build mutual understanding and chemistry with him?

Joseph Quinn: I think it’s a little weird. You either have it or you don’t have it in this thing, and they’re really funny people; they’re wonderful people, and they don’t take themselves too seriously. I think when you’re lucky enough to be together with people like that, then it’s just fun, and hopefully the camera catches it. He’s a funny, funny, funny boy.

One of the things that I found really exciting this season is that the Duffers admitted that they regret killing Chrissy, given how much chemistry was evident between you and Grace Van Dien because of your scene in the woods. How do you feel looking back at that scene with all the fan love that has come since?