Interview with J. Bernard Calloway and Tami Roman: The Miss Pat Show

Warning: Contains minor spoilers for the second season of the Miss Pat Show and profanity for adults.

J. Bernard Calloway and Tami Roman, along with Miss Pat herself, star in the show “Miss Pat”. The Emmy-nominated original sitcom BET+ focuses on a fictionalized version of the life of legendary Atlanta stand-up comedian Ms. Pat. In it, J. Bernard Calloway appears as Terry, Miss Pat’s husband, and Tami Roman plays Denise, Pat’s sister, who was abruptly kicked out of the house at the end of the first season of the Miss Pat show.

While the first season finale left Denise’s future on the show live, the trailer for the second season of “Miss Pat Show” revealed that the character Tami Roman will indeed return to the show. Terry and Denise play an integral role in Miss Pat’s journey, but now their own problems come to the fore. Since the 3rd season of “The Miss Pat Show” has already been confirmed, the characters of J. Bernard Calloway and Tami Roman are going to return in even more important roles.

Last month, Screen Rant visited the set and recorded live for the Miss Pat show, and then took part in a round-table interview with Roman and Calloway. The discussion plunged into the struggle that Denise and Terry face in the second season, what the actors took out of the series and how “The Miss Pat Show” stands out among the representations of black families on television. The premiere of all 10 episodes of season 2 of the Miss Pat show will take place on BET+ on August 11.

Screen Rant: What’s it like to finish season 3 today?

J. Bernard Calloway: I feel great. We have been here since January 15, filming the 2nd and 3rd seasons with just a two-week break. So, it’s great to be back home with my family, but it’s also nice to feel that we won and achieved what we came for. Bring balloons and a party song and let’s do it.

Screen Rant: In the second season, both of your storylines become very heavy in different ways. You both revolve around Pat in the first season, and then in the second season you diverge greatly in your directions. What it was like to go through that transition and work with addiction issues and therapy, and then obviously the season two finale is everything.

J. Bernard Calloway: Okay, healing. Healing is a word that has been more with me—with Terry, and with my parents, especially with my mom, and with what it means to me as far as women are concerned. So it is definitely treated. Definitely also healing, with a father I didn’t know, and trying to figure out what it is, and still trying to figure it out, even in season three.

But season 2? Communication, feeling, understanding. To be a sponge and be able to absorb what I get and give back.

Screen Rant: Did this role and working on these things as Terry affect your personal life?

J. Bernard Calloway: My God, yes. Very therapeutic. Because I had problems with my own father — not problems that I can’t talk to him about, but there are gaps and gaps in things that I just didn’t understand; that I was never told as a child. You grow up thinking that there is one thing, but in fact quite another. But when no one tells you, you react in a certain way, like a child, or you play. And then when you get older, you’ll say, “Oh, I understand why Dad did that,” or “If Mom had told me that back then…” Maybe I would have approached them differently.

I think there is a huge distance between parents and children these days. There are no things that parents tell their children to help them understand why they are doing something. I have a five-year-old child, so when I reprimand him for anything, I just say, “Jacob, when you wet the bed, you get up.” And, you know, “Why, Dad?” “Because you have to be a body pirate. You have to get up, go to the toilet and come back. You’re not doing anything wrong, okay? You’re fine. But that’s what you have to do if you want to get out of this. And that’s why Dad and Mom talk to you this way.”

That didn’t happen to me. I believe that when this happens — and I know that Tami can confirm this because she herself has two beautiful daughters — that’s when this communication happens. For a child, there is an understanding that he or she knows at least how to communicate with his or her parents or the convenience of being able to say certain things to them and be himself. Yes.

Screen Rant: Sorry for the heavy question right out of the gate.

J. Bernard Calloway: No, no, no, no.

Tami Roman: Yes, you started right away! Can’t we have a little foreplay first?

No, I think with Denise it’s all about being a nuanced person, you know what I mean? She’s not trying to be anything other than what life has put in front of her. And so, when dealing with the addiction aspect, I feel that in the end it is the vicissitudes of life that make us who we are.