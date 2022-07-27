Interview with Brianna Tew: “Gone into the Night”

In “Gone by Night” by Eli Horowitz, everything is not as it seems. The mysterious thriller revolves around a woman whose boyfriend has gone missing and she falls down a winding rabbit hole in search of him and answers the question of why he seemingly broke up with her for a mysterious young woman.

“Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder leads the cast of “Gone into the Night” along with Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Brianna Tew and Owen Teague. The creator of “Homecoming” Eli Horowitz is shooting a thriller based on a script he co-wrote with Matthew Derby.

Ahead of the film’s release, Screen Rant spoke exclusively with star Brianna Tew to discuss “Gone By Night,” reading scripts several times on her first night, developing her character with star Owen Teague, and more.

Screen Rant: Nice to chat with you again after Unhuman.

Brianna Tew: I know, I just saw your face! [Laughs]

Although “Gone into the Night” is not as energetic entertainment as “Inhumans”, it is still quite an exciting ride. What exactly attracted you to the project?

Brianna Tew: I auditioned, I had to read the script that night, I was working on Uhuman when I got this audition. I remember thinking, “Oh, this is a horror thriller movie, do I really want to do this right after working on Unhuman?” Then I read it and thought, “Yes, here it is. That’s what I want to do.” And I read it in a row, twice in a row on the same night, because it was so well written, so interesting.

It just kept you guessing all the time, even when I read it the second time, I was still thinking: “Is this really going to happen? ever played in the past. So everything around, the people involved, the script, the character, it was all for me, and I’m so grateful to have been a part of this movie.

Greta is really quite an interesting character to watch as “Gone by Night” plays out, especially when you see her between memories and the present. What was it like for you to explore these different layers of her personality as the film progressed?

Brianna Tew: Yes, what I really liked about this movie is that we all played like two characters. It was very duplicitous, which is funny because I think most people actually have two different sides. With Greta, she goes to a big extreme, she looks tough, self-confident bully, and I think that throughout all this, you kind of can’t tell if she’s good or bad, and what her intentions are even with the closest people. She’s like Al.

You don’t know what Greta wants, in fact, until the very end, and it was just very interesting. It was funny because Ali and I talked a lot about what Greta and Al would look like. What will they wear? What kind of music do they listen to? How did they meet? All these things because it’s a very specific set of people and we wanted them to feel very alien to other characters who live or belong to another generation. We wanted them to look at this younger generation almost like aliens, in fact, as sometimes I do.

I look at the younger generation who grew up with TikTok and Instagram, and I am so far from this world. I don’t hate it at all, I just don’t understand it, it’s still hard for me to figure out how to use TikTok. [Chuckles] It’s just that there is a cultural difference between these four generations of people we follow.

I think this theme is very well revealed in the film through your various characters, and at the same time you share most of your screen time with Owen Teague and John Gallagher Jr. What was it like to create this chemistry with each of them behind the scenes before? in every scene?

Brianna Tew: It was so fast, it was so lucky. So even before we went to Casadero to start shooting, I think I had about two weeks of preparation between Unhuman and this, and one of the first things I wanted to do was meet Owen, and he was so playful that he was like, “Yeah when? Were there? You tell me. It turns out that he was my neighbor then, lived very close, and we just sat in my backyard and talked about these characters, about our lives and what these characters do, what should they be? We’ve been toying with the idea of hair bleaching and more. [Laughs]

But yes, with Owen I felt completely safe and supported, and I felt that because of that we could be uninhibited and make strange choices with our characters and know that we were in good hands, and that had a lot to do with Eli. also.