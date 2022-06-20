Interview with Ava Capri: Love, Victor season 3

With love, Victor may have officially ended now that his third and final season is available to stream on Hulu, but his legacy of self-love and freedom of expression lives on in his vocal fan base and helpful character arcs for his cast. Based on the 2018 romantic comedy With Love, Simon, the series tells the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino, senior year), as he gradually comes out and finds both friendship and love — something that has helped many LGBT audiences feel noticed along the way.

While the second season ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, when Victor had to choose between his love interests, this is far from the only storyline that is being talked about in the city in the third season of “Love, Victor”. Even characters who previously didn’t have as much screen time as last year’s addition, Lucy (played by Ava Capri) got a chance to prove herself and even become part of the cult novel in the season 3 premiere.

Screen Rant talked to Capri about the importance of the series and its fandom in her life, as well as how she feels about the burgeoning romance between Lucy and Lake (Bebe Wood).

Screen Rant: I can’t believe we’re in the final season of “With Love, Victor.” What was this journey like for you, and how important was it for you to be part of a story that is so important to many teenagers?

Ava Capri: It means so much to me. I joined the second season and was a fan of the first season. And then get on a show that has this amazing, hopeful energy in the way it portrays queer? It’s real and based on real stories, but there’s also an amazing joy in it, and I was so excited to be part of the cast.

I wasn’t told directly that my character would eventually have a queer arch when I booked the role, and when I found out later, I was so excited. It’s an honor to be a part of this.

Speaking of this arch, what can you tell us about the dynamic between Lake and Lucy this season?

Ava Capri: We are ending the second season with this unexpected moment of connection between the girls, and I think the audience’s reaction to this little moment of our chemistry was huge. It was so amazing because I thought, “Will they even understand this? Is that too ambiguous?” But I feel like everyone understood it right away, [which] testifies to Bebe and me and our connection to each other.

In fact, we start on the same night and get a really beautiful, organic inner picture of what happens next; what they do from that night and what the connection is between them. And then it kind of leads to a beautiful story. I’m glad people will see it.

What’s great about Love, Victor, is how passionate the fans are. Have you had any other moments of familiarity with the fandom in general that were overwhelming or memorable for you?

Ava Capri: Nothing overwhelming, but I’ve been to a few places, and it’s funny because Lucy – compared to the third season – is a smaller arch in the second season. But I still had people like: “Are you Lucy?” and stuff, and I like that.

Gays are my favorite people. I love all people, but I love them specifically. Most of the time, to be honest, a lot of gay people in West Hollywood notice this. And I’m like, “Yeah, that’s exactly who I want to talk to.” I love that I’m on the show that you love so much.

And I’m so happy for all the queer girls who finally have a storyline, and they will be able to see their reflection this season. I think it’s really exciting.

With love, Victor, this is a Ferris wheel of emotions. How would you describe Lucy’s arch and the emotions that are developing this season?

Ava Capri: The Ferris Wheel of emotions – I’m obsessed with it.

Basically, Lucy’s arc begins with a date with Andrew, and then she realizes, “Is this what works for me? Is that what I really want? Do I really want this?” and then this unexpected moment between her and Lake.

I think it’s really cool because we’re seeing Lake and Lucy embark on this journey of discovery together. I think it’s a really beautiful story to tell, and I just think it’s really cool. Lucy goes about her business, she’s a girl who follows her heart, and I think she’s cool.

With love, Victor 3.02 — Andrew (Mason Gooding), Mia (Rachel Hilson), Lake (Bebe Wood) and Lucy (Ava Capri) are shown.

