Interview with AirTwister: Yu Suzuki talks about inspiration, working with Valensia and the future of Shenmue

Prior to the release of Shenmue, Yu Suzuki was best known for his impressive back catalogue of groundbreaking arcade games. With this in mind, Apple’s decision to approach an influential Japanese developer with a request to create a new game for its Apple Arcade service seems something like a simple one. The resulting name Air Twister is a futuristic rail shooter unlike anything else on this platform.

Shortly after the game’s release, Game Rant spoke with Suzuki about the development of Air Twister and the future of the Shenmue franchise. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: How would you describe Air Twister to someone who has never played it before?

A: This is a fantasy 3D shooter.

Q: More than 30,000 people have played it in five days since the first launch. You must feel very good about this?

A: 30,000 people played it?

Q: According to one of the leaderboards, yes.

A: I see. I’m learning something! Yes, I’m happy.

Q: What inspired you the most to create Air Twister?

A: I visited Apple headquarters to explore the possibilities of Apple Arcade. When I asked them what kind of game they wanted, they asked me to make a simple fun game similar to the good old arcade games of the past. I also researched my old games to see which ones would be good. I thought it would be nice to make a space shooter concept like Space Harrier. I had no intention of making a sequel to Space Harrier, but rather to create a space shooter with a fantasy world that I like, and I like The NeverEnding Story, and stones and buildings floating in the air without gravity. I also like the idea of people floating in the air, so I decided to use the same concept and approach it using modern technology.

Q: From the point of view of the game, Air Twister is very similar to Space Harrier. Would it be fair to call him a spiritual successor?

A: When you make a space shooter, you collect your favorite things. This concept, together with the 1985 technology, was used to create the Space Harrier, and the same concept was used to create the Air Twister using the 2022 technology.

Q: The themes and visuals of the game are certainly very striking, but how important is the soundtrack to the overall experience of Air Twister?

A: There are many types of fantasy, but I always thought that my vision of fantasy and the music of Valencia go well together. In the past, when I was working on fantasy projects, I often listened to Valensia music, and also loved old progressive rock, such as the band Yes, so I thought if I was going to do another fantasy project, Valensia would be a good help. choice.

Q: How did things go from there?

A: Well, I didn’t have Valencia’s contact information, so I tried to find him on Twitter or Facebook. I sent him a message explaining that I was the creator of the game Yu Suzuki, and attached a link to my Wikipedia page. I asked him if there was an opportunity to work together and offered to explain the game to him if he was interested. In the end, I showed him the world and the characters, and he said he liked it and that it was a fantastic world, so we decided to do it.

Q: What task did you give him?

A: As for the music, it comes in two types: newly written songs and old songs with different arrangements and lyrics, and for these 19 songs all the recordings have been redone. Some of the lyrics of the old songs did not match the Air Twister. The melody is great and fantastic, but the words are a little different from the Air Twister songs. I asked him to change all the texts for Air Twister. For example, Air Twister is a shooting game, but there was a text about breaking up with a girl and it didn’t really fit the content, so I asked him to rewrite and change the text for the game.

Question: I see. There are several things marked as “coming soon” in the game menu. What can players expect to see in future updates?

A: It’s a little secret. Please look forward to it. As I mentioned, there are several casual game modes, such as Fluffy and Tap Breaker. We’ve also included some fun, easy games for regular users, so I hope people enjoy it.

Q: At the moment, Air Twister is only available in Apple Arcade. Do you plan to migrate it to other platforms in the future?

A: I don’t have any information that I could give you at the moment. Now we have a period of exclusivity.

Q: What was it like working on an arcade game again after all these years?

A: It’s a short period of time, shorter than, say, Shenmue. It’s nice to have a short period of time to do a tight production, and also to have a good balance between them.