Interview with a vampire: Claudia’s age is confirmed

An interview with a Vampire confirmed Claudia’s age. Originally a Gothic horror novel that served as a prelude to author Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series of books, Interview with a Vampire was widely adapted in 1994 with a film by Neil Jordan. The film adaptation starred Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt and Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac, and Kirsten Dunst played Claudia. The film was a success, and WB continued the franchise in 2002, releasing a separate sequel, Queen of the Damned, which proved to be a critical and commercial failure. AMC has since acquired the rights to Rice’s novels.

The Interview with the Vampire, created by Rolin Jones of Friday Night Lights, will be broadcast in eight episodes, starting on October 2, 2022, on AMC+. Jacob Anderson from Game of Thrones and Sam Reed from The Newsreader play the roles of Louis and Lestat, respectively. A recent trailer for “Interview with a Vampire” showed a modern-day Louis telling an interviewer (Eric Bogosian) about his paranormal life, and it seemed that the series was listening to the classically sinister tone of the source material. While the adaptation in the video seemed authentic and accurate, actress Bailey Bass (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), who played Claudia, caused surprise among some, since the star was noticeably older than her character from the books.

Related: Interview with Vampire TV Series Makes the Same Mistake Again

During an interview with a group of vampires at Comic-Con in San Diego, where Screen Rant was present, Claudia’s age in the new show was confirmed. The panelist explained that Claudia is 14 years old in the AMC+ series, although in Rice’s first novel and the film adaptation she was 5 years old when Louis and Lestat met her. The reason for the age change has not been explained.

Although this is a significant change from the original material, the image of Claudia in the new show is not completely unexpected. As producer Mark Johnson explained, the first season of Interview with the Vampire contains the essence of Rice’s work, but it has been upgraded for modern viewing. In fact, unlike the film adaptation, Claudia will be introduced to the series quite late, and her main story is reserved for possible future seasons. Given this different approach, in addition to increasing diversity in the cast, it makes sense for “Interview with the Vampire” to change a few things, perhaps, as it allows the series to give a richer backstory to its characters.

Since Claudia does not age physically in Rice’s knowledge and remains in the body of a 5-year-old child, there would be some practical problems when selecting a character, especially because the image requires her to mature psychologically over time. In the 1994 film, 10-year-old Dunst played Claudia, but it is difficult for a child at this age to master the nuances of an adult. However, the presence of a teenage Claudia in “Interview with a Vampire” eliminates this problem. Considering that Bass, who plays this character, is 19 years old herself, it will be easier for her to explore the complex trajectory of Claudia’s character, while simultaneously creating a more emotional and authentic game.