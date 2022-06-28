Interview “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and others!

The MCU’s beloved space Vikings are back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was able to get all the behind-the-scenes details from stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the butcher god) and screenwriter/director Taika Waititi (aka Korg). Tune in to find out what they think about Tom Hiddleston’s (Loki) absence, working (and shadowing) Russell Crowe, and more in this spoiler-free interview.

Video chapters:

00:00 – Intro / Tease the Valkyrie name

00:26 – Chris Hemsworth and Taika Vatiti Miss Tom Hiddleston filmed “Thor 4”?

01:14 – Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman on collaboration with Taika Waititi

03:16 – How “Thor 4” will “surprise” fans, according to Christian Bale

03:59 – Was it scary to work with Taika on “Thor 4”? Natalie Portman says absolutely not

04:52 — Tessa Thompson’s favorite thing about working in the MCU

06:19 – Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth enjoyed working with Russell Crowe

07:03 – Tessa Thompson admits to spying on Russell Crowe’s lightning strike workout

08:12 – How Natalie Portman played Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor differently

09:10 – We ask Tessa Thompson – what is Valkyrie’s real name?