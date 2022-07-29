Interview: Paper Girls actor Camryn Jones says “Science Fiction is in my Blood”

Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls follows four young girls who venture into the world of time travel while delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988. They are given the mission to save the world by navigating the past, the present, and the future. 15-year-old actor Camryn Jones plays Tiffany Quilkin in the Prime Video series, a smart and sweet young girl who instantly befriends the gang of paper girls.

This series wasn’t Jones’ first rodeo. She appeared in the ABC pilot Steps—alongside the late Cameron Boyce—Perpetual Grace, Cherish the Day, and The Mayor. In our interview, we discuss her recent experience at San Diego Comic-Con, her character’s journey throughout the series, how she is able to relate to her character, her IRL Paper Girls Knitting Club, her favorite movie genres, and more.

Related: Interview: Cameron Monaghan Talks Paradise Highway, Being Inspired by the Script, and Working Alongside Morgan Freeman

GR: What was your experience with Paper Girls prior to landing your role? Did you read the comics beforehand?

Camryn Jones: Prior to the audition, I didn’t know Paper Girls existed. Then I got the audition and I automatically fell in love with it when I read the bio. After my first audition and my callback, I read the first book. After I booked the role, I read the rest in one night.

GR: In one night? That takes some dedication. How would you tease Tiffany’s journey throughout the series?

Jones: She’s this curious, encyclopedic fireball who’s a natural-born leader. Her curiosity can get her into trouble sometimes because it leads her to places where she doesn’t know what’s going on. That is seen very much throughout the show because her curiosity will lead her to find different solutions, sometimes unconventional.

GR: Do you relate to this character at all?

Jones: I do. I think we both share that curiosity and thirst for more knowledge. She is also very protective over the people that she loves, like me, so I relate to her in that way as well.

GR: This series has some pretty intense scenes. Did you ever find yourself frightened while reading the script and filming?

Jones: While filming, I would have to step out and be like, “wow, that was intense.” It wasn’t only mentally demanding, it was also physically demanding. We were running through the woods. It was hot. We had layers on because we were dressed for fall. But mentally, everybody on set did a very good job of making it easy to hop in and out of character

GR: That’s incredible. Did you make a lot of friends on set?

Jones: Not only did I make friends with the girls, and the other actors, I made friends with the crew, the directors, and everybody. They’re all older than me, obviously, because they have to be able to work longer than me, but it was really cool to meet all the new people. I still talk with a lot of the crew today. I have a Paper Girls Knitting Club board on Pinterest. It’s a good time.

GR: I’m obsessed with that. You mentioned that you talked a lot with the crew members. Can you see yourself ever taking a behind-the-scenes role for a production?

Jones: I could definitely see myself producing some productions and maybe even directing a few.

GR: So, you’re just getting back from San Diego Comic-Con. How was that experience?

Jones: It was unreal. It was my first Comic Con. I was excited to go and walk the floor, and see everything. I was on a panel, and we did a signing. It was really cool to be able to experience everything.

GR: Are you a big fan of anything? Did you have any fun fangirl moments?

Jones: So I saw Stefan Salvatore from Vampire Diaries, and then I was fangirling because Lupita Nyong’o was there for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever part of the Marvel panel.

GR: What’s your connection to the sci-fi genre. Have you always been a fan of sci-fi and fantasy?

Jones: Oh, for sure. My dad had a lot of comic books growing up, and he was a big Marvel and DC person. I’ve grown up reading those comic books from a very young age. Sci-fi is in my blood. Now, I like to watch shows like The Umbrella Academy and I watch all the Marvel miniseries, and the movies. I was just honored that I could be in Paper Girls because it hit home for me.

GR: That’s fun! Have you seen Thor 4 yet?

Jones: Yeah, it was so good. I actually went to see it with my Paper Girls costars. We all went to the movie theater together when we were in Chicago. It was just such a good time. They’re new to the whole comic-book/sci-fi world, so it was cool to see their faces. Plus, the movie was really funny.

GR: What do you hope is next for the Paper Girl series?

Jones: I hope we get to season two. If we do continue the story, I would love to see how the relationships evolve with Tiff and the other girls. I want to see what new characters are introduced and how Tiff’s personal development evolves as well.

GR: As my final question, how do you unpack after a day of filming?

Jones: It depends. I’ll give you a regular day and I’ll give you the night shoot. If it’s a regular day, I will come home and go to the fridge to find some food, if I didn’t take a to-fo Box in a drink from crafty [craft services] and then I will go back to my room and I’ll either open a book or I’ll play video games like Killer Instinct or GTA. If my family’s there, I’ll talk to them. We might have a family movie night, and then I’ll either read more before I go to bed or I’ll knit and crochet. That’s interchangeable. Or I’ll just be on my phone, if I’m being completely honest with you.

But if it’s a night shoot, I usually get home at two in the morning. If it’s a school day, I’ll finish my homework and then I’ll go to bed. But if it’s not then I might read a chapter or two or hit my friends back because I haven’t been able to talk to them all day, and then I’ll go to bed.

GR: Two quick follow-ups. What is your go-to crafty snack?

Jones: They had these really good red velvet doughnuts with icing on top and berry cups. Those are my top two.

GR: Then you mentioned that sometimes before you go to bed, you’ll read a few chapters. What book are you currently reading?

Jones: The book I’m currently reading is The Blood Traitor by Lynette Noni, which is the end of a trilogy. My favorite genre is unrealistic fiction, like fantasy mixed with sci-fi. I like magic. Magic has always been very interesting to me.

Paper Girls is currently streaming on Prime Video.