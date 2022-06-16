Interview for the 20th anniversary of The Wire | Dominic West, Wendell Pierce, Lance Reddick and others

The famous cast of the legendary drama “Wiretap”, including Dominic West (det. Jimmy McNulty), Wendell Pierce (det. William “Bank” Moreland), David Simon (creator/Executive Producer), Nina Noble (Executive Producer), Jim True-Frost (det. Roland “Prez” Prizbylewski), Lance Reddick (Lt. Cedric Daniels), Jamie Hector (Marlo Stanfield) and Andre Royo (Bubbles) joined CinemaBlend Managing Director Sean O’Connell to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. See how they touch on a variety of topics spanning all five seasons, including the show’s snubbing of the Emmys, the American issues they’ll be covering on the show today, and a touching tribute to the late Michael K. Williams.

00:00 – Intro

00:18 – The season of “Wiretapping”, which was supposed to receive an Emmy

02:52 – The importance of filming on location in Baltimore

07:50 – Actors and creators of “Wiretapping” pay tribute to Michael K. Williams.

13:06 – Current topics that “Wiretapping” would cover if it were still on the air

