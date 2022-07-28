Interview “For all mankind” | Chantelle Van Santen, Renn Schmidt, Edi Gathegi and others!

Actors of “For the Sake of All Mankind” Chantelle Van Stanten (Karen Baldwin), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb), Renn Schmidt (Margot Madison), Jodie Balfour (President Ellen Waverly), Edi Gathegi (Dev Ayesa) and bosses Ronald D. Moore (creator/Writer/EP) and Meryl Davis (EP) Join CinemaBlend’s Katie Hughes at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego to discuss everything you couldn’t wait to know about the popular Apple TV+ series. Watch them discuss how season 3 will be prepared for season 4, talk in detail about the dynamics of their characters and other behind-the-scenes details.

Video chapters

00:00 – Introduction / From politics to personal teasing 00:10 – How Season 3 will prepare season 4 and how far the showrunners plan to go 01:09 – What does Sonia Walger think about Molly’s dismissal and what next? Her 01:53 – Jodi Balfour and Renn Schmitt on the balance between political and personal this season 03:46 – Are Dev and Karen good people? Gategi and Chantelle VanStanten weigh in 05:35 — Is another confrontation with the Russians coming? 06:10 – Actors on missing Tracey and Gordo Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman in Season 3 08:37 – Actors reveal the good and bad sides of the aging makeup used in season 3