Interview: Baymax! Star Scott Edsit was happy to reunite with the director of Big Hero 6

The upcoming Disney+ Baymax series! It marks the return of the creators of the movie “Big Hero 6” Don Hall, Roy Conley and Bradford Simonsen as the creator and producers, respectively, as well as actor Scott Adsit, who voices the cute health care companion Baymax. Described in the Game Rant review as “delightful”, the six-episode series tells the story of a robot that travels around San Francoquio to take care of others.

In our exclusive chat with Adsit, we talked about his reunion with Big Hero 6 director Don Hall, his favorite new character introduced throughout the series, episode 3 of Baymax! which tells about a young girl who has her period for the first time, and whether he will be able to test his improvisation skills by voicing his favorite bot.

GR: What was it like to reunite with Don Hall almost ten years after the release of Big Hero 6?

Scott Adsit: We have always kept in touch because of our connection with Baymax. We were always very friendly and chatted when we could. He told me about it [the series] on his birthday a year or two ago. He said, “Keep it to yourself, but I have an idea to bring the big guy back to the screen.” He didn’t tell me what it was, but he said, “Don’t spoil your voice now and then.”

I was very excited. Any chance to get to the microphone and become a Beymax is an excitement, because I really love this character. I like the way people react to it. Knowing that it was Don who would direct all of this—with the full beauty of computer graphics that was in the movie—was like going home.

GR: Throughout the series, viewers meet many new characters. This is how the show flows. Which character are you most excited to meet fans with?

Adsit: Probably Kiko, an elderly woman whom Baymax finds out about, is afraid of water. He tries to help her overcome her fear, but it’s not that easy. Actress Emily Kuroda is great, and she is so well animated that she seems to be both a real person and a cartoon character. I like the way they interact with each other.

GR: I liked the third episode, the episode with Sofia. What was your reaction when you got your hands on this script?

Ad: I cried. It was beautiful to read. It was very simple and clear. He approaches the topic of a girl’s first menstruation as a normal part of life and what she needs to solve. It’s just what happens, and there’s a way to handle it with grace, or any way they want to handle it, and I found it really lovely.

GR: Beimax is a very algorithmic character, but you add a level of friendliness and personality to him. Do you have the opportunity to play with some improvisation?

Adsit: The scripts are so well written that there is no real need for them, but there is a bit of space here and there, often with the noises that Baymax makes. In this series, we recorded ourselves in a booth, so I don’t interact with my other stage partners. All my improvisation training is based on reacting to people and then getting their reaction to my reaction. Every time we go into the booth, we still find new things that can be added that are not in the script. It’s more improvisation than improvisation.

Baymax! currently airing on Disney+.