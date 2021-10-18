Interval Between Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine Becomes 21 Days In SP

Pfizer: The interval between the first and second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 will be 21 days in the state of São Paulo as of Tuesday (19). The announcement was made through a statement posted on the state government’s website.

Before, the two doses of the vaccine were applied with an interval of eight weeks. The 21-day deadline is provided for in the vaccine package insert and should accelerate the growth in the number of people with the full vaccination course.

The new deadline goes into effect on Tuesday (19) across the state for people over 18 years of age. Vaccination of teenagers will keep the interval of eight weeks, according to the government.

“The measure benefits 2 million people aged 18 or over who received the first dose and will now be able to complete their vaccination schedule five weeks before the deadline indicated in the vaccination card,” the statement said.

Thus, anyone over the age of 18 who has received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine more than 21 days ago will be able to look for a vaccination site to complete the immunization.

More information is available on the São Paulo government website.