Interrupted by the racist words of the referee

A huge twist took place this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes, the match between PSG and Instanbul Basaksehir was stopped because the fourth referee would have insulted a deputy of the Turkish club “Negro”.

All the players withdrew from the pitch and returned to the locker room, Basaksehir’s deputy, Pierre Webo, former Cameroonian player, accuses the fourth referee of racism and the players demanded that the fourth referee explain himself and that he is not excluded from the match.

“He said to me ‘just because I was protesting, he said’ nigga ‘to me.” RMC Sport consultant Federico Balzaretti explained after receiving a text message from Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of racism, he explained what happened.

The match should resume within a few minutes, without the fourth referee who would go to the VAR and be replaced by a video referee, a resumption is scheduled around 10 p.m., RMC has also broadcast the images of the scandal which seems to confirm Pierre Webo’s accusations. .

Following the controversy, the Istanbul club reacted after the match was interrupted with a message on social media: “No to racism. “, Before the end of the meeting Demba Ba said to the referee,” Why did you need to refer to him as black guy when for a white you wouldn’t say white guy? ” .



