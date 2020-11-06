Interrogation series canceled in CBS All Access streaming

The streaming service of the CBS channel announced that the Interrogation series will not return for a new season next year and has been officially canceled. The production, starring Peter Sarsgaard, was launched in February this year and featured ten episodes in its first season.

The story, developed by writers and executive producers Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, was based on a true story that took place more than 30 years ago, in which a young man is accused and later convicted of the brutal murder of his mother.

Each episode of the series was constructed from excerpts from the actual interrogations of this police case, with no direct connection to each other. In this way, the plot could be watched by viewers in any order they wanted.

In addition to Sarsgaard, the cast also featured Kyle Gallner, Kodi Smit-McPhee, David Strathairn and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, commented in a statement that the writers ‘approach allowed the audience to play investigators so that, along with the characters’ evidence and suspicions, they could reach to a plausible conclusion.

“They led an incredible team of writers, directors and cast, all delivering a unique season that will continue to be available in our catalog so that new viewers can discover and enjoy it,” she added.

In a conversation with the Variety website during the series’ launch season, Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz spoke about the non-linear structure of the narrative.

“It’s how real-life archived detectives approach an old case,” said Mankiewicz during the interview. “They throw out the original linear narrative because it was wrong and just follow the evidence. In our case, the evidence is episodes ”, he added.






