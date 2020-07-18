Bitcoin and biological weapons guide, prepared by INTERPOL that provides international police cooperation and distributed to the agents of the institution, were leaked. Leaked police documents reveal the role of cryptocurrencies in the bioweapon trade on the dark web.

Talking about the biological weapon markets in the dark web, the INTERPOL guide advises secret agents on trading and capturing cryptocurrencies. The document was leaked by Anonymous as part of a 270 GB Blueleaks data dump by the person or persons.

Details Not Disclosed

Decrypt, who prepared the news, stated that in his handbook, there was detailed information on how to seize Bitcoins infected with crime, but they decided not to disclose the details to protect the integrity of INTERPOL’s research.



